PHOTOS: Pulaski County man arrested after 16 homemade bombs found, sheriff says

Authorities said they have seized 16 homemade bombs from a Pulaski County resident.

James Patrick Huff, 47, was arrested around 12:50 p.m. Monday and faces 16 counts of possession of prohibited weapons charges, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not specify how they knew Huff had the "improvised explosive devices" in his possession. An arrest report states 14 of the pipe bombs were found in the yard at Huff's residence in the 18000 block of Amazon Lane in south Pulaski County.

Huff was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.

