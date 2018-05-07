Spaniards rescue 581 migrants at sea

MADRID -- Spain's maritime rescue service said Sunday that it rescued 476 migrants who were attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea from African shores.

The migrants were pulled from 15 small boats on Friday and Saturday, officials said. There were no reported casualties.

Separately, a Spanish nonprofit dedicated to helping migrants at sea rescued 105 more migrants in waters near Libya during a mission on Sunday.

The aid group Proactiva Open Arms found the migrants, from Bangladesh, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria and other countries, drifting at sea in a motorless boat.

The migrants said human smugglers sailing in a separate boat removed their boat's engine halfway through the Mediterranean crossing and left.

Favorable weather appears to have sparked the surge in sea crossings.

Bandits kill 40 people in Nigeria village

MAIDGURI, Nigeria -- Armed bandits attacked a village in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state, killing at least 40 people, residents and officials said.

Police Inspector General Ibrahim Idris confirmed the bandits invaded the village of Gwaska Saturday, fighting local defense forces protecting the Birnin Gwari local government area, a community of about 3,000 people. He said 200 policemen and 10 patrol vehicles were deployed to the scene.

A resident who helped fight the bandits said at least 40 people were killed and the toll will likely climb. He spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons. He said the attackers were from Zamfara state, and that they shot at children and torched houses as residents fled.

The attack came about a week after other unidentified gunmen attacked a nearby village.

The Kaduna state government confirmed the attack but didn't give a casualty figure.

Polish mine toll at 2 dead, 3 missing

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish rescue workers on Sunday found the bodies of two miners after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland.

Three other miners remain missing some 2,950 feet below ground since the quake hit Saturday morning in the mine, located in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, close to Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

The first victim, a 38-year-old man, had been trapped under some metal. Daniel Ozon, head of the Jastrzebie Coal Co., said the identification still needed to be confirmed by DNA tests. The second miner was found a few hours later, trapped in the rubble, he added.

More than 200 workers were involved in the rescue operation, working through twisted machinery and metal parts to get to the area where they expect to find the missing men. Ozon said emergency workers were pumping air into the affected area to lower the level of methane gas before they can safely move ahead.

A minor quake Sunday afternoon briefly delayed rescue efforts as it released more methane into the search area, Ozon said.

10 Cambodians die from tainted water

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Ten Cambodian villagers have died and 120 others have been sickened after drinking water suspected to be contaminated with insecticide, a health official said Sunday.

The dead and sickened villagers exhibited the same symptoms including breathing problems, dizziness, throwing up and chest pains, said the head of the Kratie provincial Health Department, Chhneang Sivutha.

He said villagers began getting sick Thursday. Health authorities have collected water and food samples from the two villages and are awaiting laboratory results.

The deputy provincial police chief, Chhim Sokhim, suspected rainwater from nearby farms that use insecticide had come into contact with a stream where villagers collect water used for drinking and cooking.

Outbreaks of food and water poisoning are not uncommon in Cambodia, where safety regulations are lax.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/07/2018