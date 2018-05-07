Police beat: Man injured in North Little Rock shooting; bedroom shot up, neighbor arrested

NLR police say man injured in shooting

A 32-year-old man was injured in a North Little Rock shooting Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to 4700 Augusta Circle, the listed address for Ridgeview Apartments, and found Robert C. Jones Jr. lying in the complex's west parking lot, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Jones suffered a gunshot wound in his thigh and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman for the department.

A shell casing was recovered the next day from the scene of the shooting, according to the report.

Bedroom shot up, neighbor arrested

A North Little Rock man accused of shooting through a neighbor's bedroom wall was arrested Friday, according to a police report.

Marcus Odonald's next-door neighbor called police because she heard gunshots and saw bullets fly through the wall, according to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

Officers went to her apartment on Bishop Lindsey Avenue and found bullet holes in her wall, then went to check the adjacent apartment, according to the report.

They arrested Odonald, 37, just before noon at the apartment complex on a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person. As of Friday night, he was listed in the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster.

Man says robber took wallet, phone

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone and wallet, which contained $200 in cash, in Little Rock on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim told officers that while he was in his pickup in the area of 12th and Rice streets around 10 a.m., a stranger approached him asking for a lighter. He thought the stranger appeared to be "suspicious" because he kept his hands in his pockets, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 33-year-old Benton resident reportedly tried to crawl out of his vehicle but fell to the ground, causing him to scrape his finger and have pain on his left side. As he stood back up, the assailant pulled out a handgun and said, "Don't look back," the report said.

The victim told the gunman to not shoot him and threw his property at him, according to the report. An iPhone 7, and a wallet that contained $200 in cash, debit cards and an ID were listed as stolen.

The report said the robber then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

