Robbed of TV, cellphones, keys in North Little Rock home invasion, man tells police

A robber stole a television, cellphones and car keys in a North Little Rock home invasion Thursday, police said.

The 68-year-old victim flagged down officers about 1:20 a.m. at his residence in the 4100 block of Rogers Street, according to a report.

About 30 minutes earlier, the man told police, he was asleep inside the home when he heard a knock on the door. He opened it, and an assailant reportedly "pushed his way" into the residence.

The 68-year-old said the robber began yelling at him to "give him his money" and repeatedly asked "where his $40 was." The victim told the intruder he did not have any money and didn't know what the robber was talking about, the report states.

The robber then got out a black handgun and told the victim to "give him the $40 he owed him, or he would kill him," according to police. The 68-year-old told officers he grabbed a pocketknife from a table to defend himself, and the assailant pushed him down onto the bed. He grabbed a television off the table along with the victim's car keys and two cellphones and ran out, the report states.

The robber had dropped his weapon near the front door, according to the resident, and the 68-year-old had reportedly put it in his vehicle. Officers identified the weapon as a BB gun.

The victim said he did not know the robber's name but had seen him before at John Payne's Auto Services Center, 4500 E. Broadway. He was described as a black male weighing 175 pounds and standing 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.