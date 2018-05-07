Home / Latest News /
Police: North Little Rock woman found unconscious was hit in head with cinder block
This article was published today at 5:47 p.m.
A woman was hospitalized after being hit with a cinder block during a fight in North Little Rock on Saturday, authorities said.
Officers were called to a fight in which one woman had reportedly struck another in the head with a "brick" in the 700 block of West 23rd Street about 11:30 a.m., according to a report.
Police found a 34-year-old woman lying unconscious on the driveway with a large laceration on the back of her head, the report states. One of her shoes was about 8 feet away from her on the other side of the driveway, officers noted, and there was a piece of cinder block in a "large, blood-tinged puddle" near her feet.
The woman was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said. The report did not specify her condition.
A North Little Rock woman was named as a suspect in the report, but the 44-year-old did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.
