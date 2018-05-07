Pair accused of killing pregnant woman arrested in Arkansas, authorities say

Two people accused of killing a pregnant Oklahoma woman were arrested during a traffic stop in Arkansas on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office, deputies saw and stopped a vehicle matching the description of one belonging to Joshua Finkbeiner, 30, and Staci Harjo, 42.

Finkbeiner, a Morrilton resident, and Harjo, who is from Oklahoma City, along with another person wanted for questioning, were in the vehicle, the release states. All three were taken into custody, then turned over the the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Finkbeiner and Harjo were charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of a pregnant Oklahoma woman, the sheriff's office said.

The pair is currently awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.