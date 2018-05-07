Parking woes net opposing pitcher's joke

San Francisco Giants Manager Bruce Bochy has posted only six tweets since joining Twitter in November.

He may start spending more time on social media after enjoying the reaction from Atlanta Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy and McCarthy's wife, Amanda, to his latest post.

Bochy told reporters before Saturday night's 11-2 victory over the Braves that he had trouble finding a parking space at Atlanta's SunTrust Park. After the game, he tweeted : "I'll park wherever they want me to if I get 11 runs."

McCarthy retained his sense of humor after giving up a career-high 8 runs and 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He replied to Bochy: "I gave up all those hits and runs out of respect for you after hearing about parking snafu." Amanda McCarthy then replied: "Brandon, that's not how you do baseball."

Bochy laughed when told of the posts. He said he used Uber to get to the ballpark on Sunday.

Still going at 90

Hershel McGriff became the oldest person to race in a NASCAR event when the 90-year-old competed at the K&N Pro Series West in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday.

It was a family affair for McGriff, per the Tucson Star, as his son Hershel Jr. and granddaughter Mariah were also participants in different races Saturday. ESPN also noted how McGriff got his own event underway by performing the national anthem on his trombone.

"I've had a great life," McGriff said. "I wouldn't backtrack for anything. I have family that's with me and behind me, so it's great."

McGriff enjoyed his last victory on a NASCAR track back in 1989 but "was named one of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers in 1998." He was able to compete because the sport carries no maximum age limit.

Too much to consume

It appears that Tom Brady had a few things he wanted to get off his chest, because the Patriots quarterback touched on a lot of topics during his interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference earlier this week.

For instance, we now know that Brady plans on playing at least two more years in NFL, but only because he has his wife's official approval. We also now know that Brady may or may not feel appreciated by Coach Bill Belichick.

Brady was asked during his 60-minute interview why NFL ratings have been in a steady decline over the past two seasons. Although some people have theorized that player protests have hurt ratings, Brady doesn't agree with that.

"There's so much for us to consume, I mean, as we all know, there's so much happening," Brady said. "I hate to say it: I don't follow it like I used to, because there are so many other things to follow.

"And it's just what can grab your attention, there's a lot more competition today than there's ever been, I think, especially with social media, for people to consume information or to consume content. The NFL has had a great product, people love watching the game and I think it's still doing better than every other program out there, but compared to a time when there was less things to do, it doesn't live up to those standards."

