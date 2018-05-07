Police arrest man in Arkansas shooting that left 18-year-old critically hurt

Police have made an arrest in a Friday night shooting that left an 18-year-old critically hurt in Pine Bluff.

Ronald Sharkey, 23, of Pine Bluff was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to a statement from the city’s Police Department. He faces one count of first-degree battery.

Officers responded shortly before 11:50 p.m. Friday to 3101 Allister Drive in reference to a shooting.

Police say Sharkey shot 18-year-old DaShawn Hughes in the head during an argument and fled the scene. Hughes was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and later transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His condition as of Monday was not known.

Records show Sharkey remained at the Jefferson County jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond.