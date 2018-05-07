4 vehicles reported stolen from North Little Rock dealership; 2 later recovered

Authorities say four vehicles were stolen from a North Little Rock dealership last week, though two were later recovered.

The assistant manager of Cle’s Wholesale Auto at 1401 E. Broadway told officers that he closed and secured the business around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned around 6:30 a.m. the next day, he noticed an air conditioner was removed on the north end of the dealership, allowing entry into the building, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Keys for all of the lot's vehicles were reportedly hanging on a key board hidden behind a couch. The burglar or burglars removed the couch, took the set of keys and stole four vehicles, the report states.

A Kia Sorento, a Nissan Altima, a BMW X5 and a Mazda Tribute were listed as taken.

Police said the owner later recovered the Kia and the Mazda and towed them back to the dealership.

It was at least the second reported break-in of a dealership in the city in less than a week. A maroon 2008 Saturn Outlook was reported stolen April 28 in a burglary at Professional Auto Sales, 2911 E. Broadway, authorities previously said.