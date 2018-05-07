Police: Robber cuts woman, takes $500 before pushing her out of car in Little Rock

A woman told Little Rock police that a knife-wielding robber cut her before taking $500 from her Thursday afternoon.

Officers spoke with the 55-year-old victim shortly after 8:10 a.m. Friday at the Police Department’s headquarters, 700 W. Markham St., according to a report. The robbery reportedly happened around 3 p.m. the day before.

The woman told police that a male individual had been paid $50 to pick her up at the intersection of 7th and Cumberland streets and take her home.

At one point, that person got into the back seat with her as someone else drove.

According to the report, the male cut her with a knife and took four $100 bills and two $50 bills before pushing her out of the vehicle. The pair reportedly then drove off.

Police said they observed a cut on the victim’s left ankle. She refused medial treatment.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.