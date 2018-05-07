Priceline names Hot Springs the country's top emerging travel destination

An Arkansas city was named the top emerging travel destination in the United States during a CBS This Morning interview with the CEO of Priceline on Friday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Brent Keller said Hot Springs was No. 1, followed by Cleveland in second; Durham, N.C., in third; Detroit in fourth; and Deadwood, S.D.; in fifth. This information is based on booking data between January 2013 and March 2018, according to a company representative.

During the interview, Keller spoke about travel it has evolved since the Priceline's inception in 1998. This year, he said, smaller cities and urban locations are seeing an increase in tourism.

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, told The Sentinel-Record that Hot Springs' tourism steadily increases each year, and he thinks that will continue.

"We have unique product here that offers something for the whole family. That's why we're America's first resort — we've been welcoming people for years," Arrison said.

Arrison said that while downtown receives a lot of attention, the rest of the city, including Garvan Gardens and Magic Springs, is also experiencing growth and vitality.

"The attractions that have been here for awhile are improving themselves, and then new things are coming in, so I think it's just an exciting time to be living in Hot Springs and to be in the tourism industry in Hot Springs," Arrison added.