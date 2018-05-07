Home / Latest News /
Raccoon family drops through ceiling into home's living room
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported that a homeowner in Sheridan Township sought help Friday after the raccoons fell from an attic. Police and firefighters easily picked up the four baby raccoons, but the mother eluded capture.
The mother bit a responder's gloves before hiding in a closet. The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of the response on its Facebook page.
Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident.
The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.
