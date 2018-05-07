'Emergency' cited in Flynn cancellation

BILLINGS, Mont. -- President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn canceled a campaign appearance Sunday in Montana for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing because of an unspecified "family emergency."

The cancellation of Sunday's event was announced by Flynn in a video posted by Downing's campaign.

Trump fired Flynn in February 2017. White House officials said he misled them about his Russian contacts. The retired general is one of 19 people charged in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with the investigation.

Downing, who has called the retired general an American patriot, is one of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Flynn said in the video that Downing's experience as a combat veteran made him the best candidate in the June primary.

Downing spokesman Kevin Gardner said the campaign would try to reschedule Flynn's appearance for a later date.

4 slain seniors honored at Florida prom

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Four Florida high school seniors slain in a mass shooting were honored by their classmates celebrating their senior prom.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the main ballroom at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort was transformed Saturday into an enchanted forest for 850 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

A giant ice sculpture stood in the hallway, proclaiming, "MSDSTRONG." Butterflies were released from the rooftop, and a room was set aside for anyone needing quiet reflection.

Broward County sheriff's office deputies also stood guard at the front entrance.

"The senior class is going to be missing some of its members -- we don't forget that, none of us," said senior Rebecca Schneid, who dressed in a black gown for the event.

The Parkland school had considered cancelling the prom after the Feb. 14 massacre that killed 17 students and faculty, but local businesses donated items and services, helping to reduce the event's costs and ticket prices.

The victims included four seniors: Meadow Pollack, Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver and Carmen Schentrup.

Ohio police officer kills attack suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Authorities said Sunday that they were reviewing a suburban Ohio community's second fatal police shooting in a year's time after an officer shot and killed a suspect who a 911 caller described attacking a woman as she screamed.

Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said the "violent confrontation" at an apartment in the suburb of Dayton, southwest of Columbus, was reported to police just after 11 p.m. Saturday. He said the officer entered alone and both the suspect and an officer discharged their firearms.

The suspect who died was Mitchell Simmons, 24, of Kettering, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office said. He died at the scene. The officer was not injured, and his name was not released.

In 911 audio released by the department on its Facebook page, a concerned neighbor describes hearing a man attacking a woman.

"There was a woman screaming very loudly. She was screaming 'Help me! Help me!'" she told a dispatcher. "I can hear her and she kept saying, 'Get off! Get off! I can't breathe. You broke my nose. My nose is bleeding and I can't breathe.'"

Protsman said the responding officer heard a woman in need of help and forced his way into the apartment alone and encountered Simmons with a gun. He said an autopsy of Simmons was planned.

N.Y. plane crash kills seminary president

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. -- A small plane crashed just after taking off from an airport, killing the president of a seminary for Reform Judaism.

Rabbi Aaron Panken died on Saturday, the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute said.

An Aeronca 7AC aircraft had just taken off from Randall Airport in Middletown, about 70 miles northwest of New York City, when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Two people were on board, said the FAA, which didn't release their names or conditions. The state police didn't immediately reply to a call or an email seeking information.

A spokesman for the seminary, Jean Rosensaft, said Panken was a skilled pilot and the flight was a routine one. There was no information available about the second person on the plane.

Panken, who was 53 years old, had been installed as the seminary's president in 2014. He joined the institute's faculty in 1995 and served as dean of students and vice president for strategic initiatives.

The seminary has campuses in New York City, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Jerusalem.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

