TV reporter at Little Rock's NBC, Fox affiliates leaves for job in Minneapolis

A reporter at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates is departing Arkansas’ capital city for a job in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Rozelle, who joined KARK-TV and KLRT-TV in August 2015, is set to move to ABC affiliate KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities later this month.

“It is thanks, in part, to the great people at #Team20 — past and present — I am [the] journalist I am today,” Rozelle, a native of Wynne, wrote on Twitter.

In a tweet, the stations’ news director, Austin Kellerman, said Rozelle “always keeps a great attitude and puts in the work.”

“When you do that, you’ll be rewarded,” Kellerman said. “Keep making us proud in Minneapolis.”

Rozelle previously worked at KHBS-TV and KHOG-TV, 40/20 News, covering news in Northwest Arkansas.