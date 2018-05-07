Home / Latest News /
TV reporter at Little Rock's NBC, Fox affiliates leaves for job in Minneapolis
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
A reporter at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates is departing Arkansas’ capital city for a job in Minneapolis.
Jonathan Rozelle, who joined KARK-TV and KLRT-TV in August 2015, is set to move to ABC affiliate KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities later this month.
“It is thanks, in part, to the great people at #Team20 — past and present — I am [the] journalist I am today,” Rozelle, a native of Wynne, wrote on Twitter.
In a tweet, the stations’ news director, Austin Kellerman, said Rozelle “always keeps a great attitude and puts in the work.”
“When you do that, you’ll be rewarded,” Kellerman said. “Keep making us proud in Minneapolis.”
Rozelle previously worked at KHBS-TV and KHOG-TV, 40/20 News, covering news in Northwest Arkansas.
