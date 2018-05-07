Rock Region Metro votes to ask Florida executive to lead transit agency

The Rock Region Metro board of directors Monday voted to ask Charles Frazier, a Palm Beach County, Fla., transit executive, to head the Pulaski County transit agency.

Frazier, assistant director and support services director for Palm Tran Inc., a county-operated transit system in Palm Beach County, was one of three finalists the board interviewed last month to replace Jarod Varner, who left in August after four years.

His hiring could become official later Monday, Rock Region officials said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.