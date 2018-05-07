Rollover wreck leaves Arkansan dead, minor injured

An northeast Arkansas man was killed in a wreck Saturday night when the car he was driving traveled off a state highway, struck an embankment and rolled over, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Arkansas 119 south of Rector in Clay County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Alberto Escandon-Martinez, 57, of Rector was driving north in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the car in a a curve, drove off the road, state police said. The car then struck an embankment and rolled, the report states.

Escandon-Martinez suffered fatal injuries. A minor who was a passenger in the car was reported injured and treated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Police did not list the extent of his injuries.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 141 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary statistics show.