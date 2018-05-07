STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SUN BELT

UALR 7, SOUTH ALABAMA 4

Aggressive baserunning in the seventh inning lifted the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to a victory over South Alabama at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

With one out, Marcus Ragan reached on a fielder’s choice and Chase Coker advanced to third. After Ragan stole second, Coker stole home to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead. The ball got away from South Alabama catcher Carter Perkins on the play, allowing Ragan to come across to make it 5-3.

After South Alabama closed to 5-4 on a home run by Travis Swaggerty, Nick Perez hit a two-run home run in the eighth to make it 7-4.

Donavin Buck (6-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief to get the victory for the Trojans (25-10, 14-9 Sun Belt). Justin Garcia pitched the final two innings to get his 10th save of the season.

ARKANSAS STATE 2,

TEXAS STATE 1

Kyle MacDonald hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to provide the difference in a victory for Arkansas State over Texas State at Tomlinson Field in Jonesboro.

MacDonald’s home run came after Jeremy Brown walked to start the inning. The Bobcats closed to 2-1 in the eighth when Jonathan Ortega doubled to start the inning and scored on Jaylen Hubbard’s triple with one out. The Bobcats didn’t get any closer as Bo Ritter struck out the next batter and induced a pop up to get out of the inning.

Tanner Kirby (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to get his first victory of the season for the Red Wolves (17-26, 8-16 Sun Belt).

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 16,

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 4 (8)

Coby Potivn went 4 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored 1 run to lift the University of Central Arkansas to a victory over Abilene Christian at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas.

The Bears (28-16, 16-8 Southland) had 15 hits with five going for extra bases. Keaton Presley went 2 for 5 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs. Josh Somdecerff went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs. Rigo Aguilar went 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Justin McCarty went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs. William Hancock went 2 for 5.

Cody Davenport (5-2) allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits in 8 innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk to get the victory. Matt Munoz went 2 for 4 and scored 1 run for Abilene Christian (19-26, 5-19). Dalton Dunn went 2 for 3.

SWAC

UAPB 6,

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 2 (10)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (20-21, 12-10) scored five times in the 10th inning to break open a 1-1 tie to beat Prairie View A&M (13-33, 8-16) at Tankersley Field in Prairie View, Texas.

Larry Sims led off the 10th by reaching on an error.

After Davion White grounded out, Austin Toth walked. Jarficur Parker reached on an error to load the bases. Ryan Mallison reached on a fielder’s choice which scored Austin Softley, who was running for Sims to make it 2-1.

Sergio Esparza reached on an error to score Toth to make it 3-1.

Nick Kreutzer then hit a three-run home run to make it 6-1.

Prairie View answered in the 10th when Daniel Lingua singled to score Xavier Jefferson.

Peyko Burks allowed 2 runs on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk in a complete-game effort for UAPB.

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette