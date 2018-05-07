Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 07, 2018, 8:41 a.m.

Straight-line winds down power lines, trees in state

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Strong winds from collapsed thunderstorms downed power lines in Arkansas County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Shanda Harris, director of the Arkansas County Office of Emergency Management, said at least three homes were hit by falling trees during the severe weather Sunday evening, and firefighters in Stuttgart had to rescue a woman from one of the homes.

The wind knocked over power poles, she said, but no injuries were reported in the county due to the weather.

Joe Goudsward, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service, said the lead-up to the strong winds in Arkansas County began with a cluster of strong thunderstorms to the north in Prairie and Lonoke counties.

As the thunderstorms collapsed, it pushed out strong winds that swept through the Stuttgart area, he said.

"It was textbook straight-line winds," he said.

The weather service, he said, received reports of uprooted trees and power lines down.

Metro on 05/07/2018

