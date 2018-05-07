A third Meadors headed to Arkansas

Receiver Jonathan Meadors will follow his cousin and uncle’s footsteps and be an Arkansas Razorback.

Meadors will report to Fayetteville for the first session of summer school. He will participate on the football team as a preferred walk-on.

His cousin, J.J. Meadors, was an explosive receiver for the Hogs in from 1992-95 and is best known for the last-minute touchdown reception to help Arkansas beat Alabama for the first time in 1995.

His uncle, Johnnie Meadors, was one of the earlier African-American players at Arkansas and was an All-Southwest Conference defensive end in 1975.

“It’s always been in my radar,” Jonathan Meadors said of the Hogs.

Meadors (5-7, 187 pounds) of Plano East High School in Texas rushed 162 times for 1,096 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, and also caught 12 passes for 213 yards.

His senior season was cut short after suffering an injury in the second game that required two surgeries.

“I tore a ligament in my right foot,” said Meadors, who had a previous relationship with Coach Chad Morris and his staff at SMU. “So they had to go in there and put some screws in and I had them taken out about a month-and-a-half ago.”

He had offers from Navy, Northern Colorado and West Texas A&M.

“I was going to commit to the school in Colorado, but they pulled out when they found out when I had to have surgery,” Meadors said.

Meadors recorded a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash at a camp as a junior. He also competed in track and ran the 100 and 200 meters, along with running legs on relays.

“I think my best time in the 100 is a 10.44,” Meadors said. “I think my speed will be a a good addition to the team - like slot receiver, kick returner.”

Meadors, who has a 3.31 grade point average, plans to major in kinesiology. He said his cousin and uncle have told him what to expect as a walk-on.

“They just told me that walking on at school is really hard,” Meadors said. “Everybody is going to try and test me. Whatever. I’ve been to the bottom before.”