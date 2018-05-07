Torres' 3-run walk-off HR wins it for the Yankees

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, INDIANS 4

NEW YORK -- Move over, Mickey Mantle.

Gleyber Torres is the latest Yankees phenom earning his pinstripes right off the bat.

On a day when hits were hard to come by in the Bronx, the rookie second baseman became the youngest Yankees player to hit a walk-off home run, a three-run shot in the ninth inning that gave New York a 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday for its 15th win in 16 games.

At 21 years and 144 days, Torres bettered Mantle, who was 21 years and 185 days when he hit a three-run, ninth-inning drive off Boston's Ellis Kinder in a 6-3 victory on April 23, 1953.

"He's been special," smiling Manager Aaron Boone said about Torres.

Domingo German pitched six hitless innings in his first major league start for the Yankees, who nonetheless fell behind 4-0 when Cleveland broke through against relievers Dellin Betances and Jonathan Holder. Yonder Alonso's leadoff single against Betances in the eighth was the first hit for the scuffling Indians, who have lost seven of 10.

Mike Clevinger went 7 1/3 innings in his first start against the Yankees, setting career highs with 10 strikeouts and 116 pitches. He issued two of his four walks in the eighth as New York rallied.

Closer Cody Allen gave up a two-out RBI single to Brett Gardner and an opposite-field, two-run double to right by Aaron Judge before retiring Gary Sanchez with two on.

Aaron Hicks and Walker, who began the day batting .182, opened the ninth with consecutive doubles to tie it and chase Allen (2-1). One out later, pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked, and Torres drove a full-count pitch from Dan Otero over the center-field fence.

Chasen Shreve (2-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth for the victory.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 3 James Shields pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning for Chicago before visiting Minnesota rallied for a victory.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 2 Host Kansas City won a series for the first time in 11 tries this season, beating Detroit as Mike Moustakas drove in three runs with a double and sacrifice fly.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 1 Chris Sale struck out 12, J.D. Martinez homered again and visiting Boston beat Texas to maintain its AL East lead.

ATHLETICS 2, ORIOLES 1 Andrew Triggs allowed two hits over seven innings, Khris Davis and Matt Olson drove in runs and host Oakland rallied to beat Baltimore.

ANGELS 8, MARINERS 2 Shohei Ohtani took a shutout into the seventh inning while outpitching Felix Hernandez, Mike Trout hit his 12th home run and visiting Los Angeles beat Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, METS 2 Ian Desmond hit a pair of solo home runs, including a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that sent Colorado over sagging host New York for its season-high fifth consecutive victory.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 4 Max Scherzer struck out 15 in only 6 1/3 innings, and Washington rallied for two runs in the ninth to beat visiting Philadelphia.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 3 Andrew Suarez outpitched Mike Soroka in a rookie matchup, and San Francisco survived host Atlanta's ninth-inning rally for a victory.

PIRATES 9, BREWERS 0 Chad Kuhl and Richard Rodriguez combined on a two-hitter, leading visiting Pittsburgh over Milwaukee.

PADRES 3, DODGERS 0 Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead, two-run home run for the second consecutive day, rookie Eric Lauer got his first major league victory and San Diego beat Los Angeles to take two of three in Major League Baseball's first regular-season series in Mexico since 1999.

MARLINS 8, REDS 5 Starlin Castro drove in three runs for the second consecutive game, Cameron Maybin added two hits and two RBI, and Miami won its fourth consecutive series, holding on for a victory over host Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, ASTROS 1 Matt Koch outpitched Justin Verlander to become the first pitcher to beat MVPs in consecutive starts in at least 71 years, lifting Arizona over visiting Houston.

