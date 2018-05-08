1 dead, 2 hurt in Little Rock shooting

One man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock, police said.

Police were called to 4204 W. 24th St. at 9:37 p.m. for a shots fired call, according to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford. Upon arrival, officers found three men shot. All three were transported to a local hospital, where one later died, Ford said. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

Ford said late Monday night that police are talking to witnesses. No other details were available.