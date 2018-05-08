13-year-old beaten by 2 students on North Little Rock school bus, mother tells authorities

A teenager was beaten on a school bus by two other girls in North Little Rock on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers met with a woman and her 13-year-old daughter at Lakeview Middle School on Friday morning, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The woman said her daughter was on the bus about 4:45 p.m. Thursday when two female students, ages 12 and 15, attacked her, punching her face and head. This happened when the bus was in the area of West Short 17th and Crutcher streets, according to police.

The 13-year-old said she tried to protected herself but was too overwhelmed, the report states. The attack reportedly lasted a few minutes, and then she was able to get off the bus.

A 16-year-old who saw the attack told police she saw the girls on top of the 13-year-old, hitting her and pulling her hair. The victim's mother said the girl came home bleeding from her mouth and head and was taken to the emergency room at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. Officers noted that she had swollen lips and minor abrasions to the top of her head.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, and it was not known whether the offenders had been disciplined by the school.