2 people sought in killing of pregnant woman arrested in Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Two people sought in the killing of a pregnant Oklahoma woman were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Cleburne County, authorities said.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of one belonging to one of the suspects.
Joshua Finkbeiner 30, a Morrilton resident; Staci Harjo, 42, who is from Oklahoma City; and another person wanted for questioning were in the vehicle, the release said. All three were taken into custody.
Finkbeiner and Harjo were charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of an Oklahoma woman, the sheriff's office said. They are awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
State Desk on 05/08/2018
