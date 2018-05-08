3 deputies hurt, suspect killed in rural Arkansas standoff

HACKETT — Three Sebastian County sheriff’s deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one man was killed early Tuesday when deputies answering a shots-fired call south of Fort Smith encountered a man with a shotgun.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Sunny Hill Place east of Hackett about 10:30 p.m Monday where the resident shot at them multiple times with the shotgun.

Officers from throughout the county converged on the home where a standoff ensued until about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the resident emerged from the home, was shot and killed, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Philip Pevehouse said.

Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck says the man fired shots at officers who arrived, at which point the officers returned fire.

Hollenbeck says the suspect is dead and the wounded deputies, who are part of the county's SWAT team, are expected to recover.

The standoff occurred in Hackett, about 125 miles northwest of Little Rock.