$500 taken in burglary at west Little Rock pizza place, police say

About $500 in cash was stolen early Saturday in a burglary at a west Little Rock pizza restaurant, police said.

The theft happened around 4 a.m. at the Domino’s at 17200 Chenal Parkway, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

A 35-year-old worker told police that when other employees came into work, they noticed that the door was not locked and an alarm had been activated.

Surveillance video showed the burglar getting into the safe and taking $500 in cash before leaving the business. No damage was reported to the restaurant.

The 35-year-old said the same Domino's location had been burglarized about a week before. The burglar may have a key and combination to the safe, he told police.

A physical description of the burglar was not listed.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.