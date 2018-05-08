U.S. calls on nations to shun Venezuela

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence on Monday asked the countries of the Western Hemisphere to suspend Venezuela from the 35-nation Organization of American States.

Pence, the first U.S. vice president to address the group since Al Gore in 1994, urged member states to cut off Venezuelan leaders from their financial systems and to enact visa restrictions. He also said that the U.S. had designated a former Venezuelan intelligence service official, two of his aides and 20 companies under their control as narcotics traffickers.

Pence called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to suspend the country’s May 20 presidential election and to open Venezuela to international aid.

The South American nation denies it is in the midst of an ongoing humanitarian crisis, even though thousands of Venezuelans have fled to other countries.

Judge OKs testimony in governor’s trial

ST. LOUIS — A woman involved in an extramarital affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens will be allowed to testify at his felony invasion of privacy trial next week, a St. Louis judge ruled Monday.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison rejected claims from Greitens’ attorneys that the woman’s testimony was tainted because of missteps by the prosecution’s investigator, William Tisaby. They’ve accused Tisaby of lying and withholding evidence, and said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner knew about the misconduct and failed to stop it.

In court Monday, defense attorney Jim Martin said Tisaby has “molded” the testimony of the woman involved in the affair.

But the judge agreed with Robert Dierker of the circuit attorney’s office who argued that it should be up to a jury to decide whether the woman is credible.

Greitens, who is married, is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of the woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected. Her testimony is crucial because prosecutors confirmed Monday that they still have not obtained the photo she says Greitens took. The alleged incident came to light when the woman’s ex-husband in January released an audio recording of her discussing it.

Jury selection begins Thursday.

Sessions: Border policy will split families

SAN DIEGO — A “zero-tolerance” policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would refer all arrests for illegal entry to federal prosecutors. A conviction for illegal entry carries a maximum penalty of six months in custody for first-time crossers, though they usually do far less time, and two years for repeat offenses.

“If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple,” Sessions told reporters on a mesa overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where a border barrier separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, juts into the ocean.

Nearly one of every four Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border from October through April was someone who came in a family, meaning any large increase in prosecutions is likely to cause parents to be separated from their children while they face charges and do time in jail.

Advocacy groups blasted the moves as cruel and heartless, especially in cases where the family is seeking asylum in the United States.

Oklahomans rally in push for gun law

OKLAHOMA CITY — A small group of gun-rights supporters rallied outside Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin’s office Monday and urged her to sign legislation allowing adults to carry handguns without a permit amid growing opposition from some of the state’s top law enforcement officials.

About two dozen people — including two Republican candidates for governor — appeared outside Fallin’s office in the Oklahoma Capitol and submitted signed cards expressing support for the “constitutional carry” bill.

Oklahoma currently requires a license to carry a handgun openly or concealed and charges handgun license applicants a fee of up to $200.

The bill authorizes people 21 and older and military personnel who are at least 18 to legally carry a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a state-issued license or permit.

