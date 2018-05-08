48-year-old Arkansan's death investigated as homicide; women's shelter says she worked at its thrift store

Police have begun a homicide investigation into the death of a 48-year-old Arkansas woman, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Family members found Misha Rivera dead in her living room Saturday, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department. Officers went to the house in the 1300 block of West Centennial Drive at 9:50 a.m. that day.

Foster said the death is being investigated as a homicide and evidence indicates the victim knew her assailant. Rogers police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Rivera reportedly worked at the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store in Rogers.

"Misha was an employee at our thrift store for over a year, was well-loved by her colleagues and was a passionate advocate to support those who are affected by domestic violence," the shelter said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this most difficult time."