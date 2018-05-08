Arkansas finale changed to accommodate TV

— Arkansas' final game of the regular season will be bumped up by two hours to accommodate a national TV audience.

The Razorbacks' game at Georgia next Saturday will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised by SEC Network. The first two games of the series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and will be streamed live on ESPN's digital app.

Arkansas' series at Georgia could have implications on the championship races in both SEC divisions, and possibly on the overall league title.

The No. 6 Razorbacks have a one-game lead in the SEC West heading into their weekend series with Texas A&M, while the No. 15 Bulldogs are three games behind Florida for the lead in the SEC East heading into their weekend series with the league-leading Gators.

Arkansas has not won an SEC West title since 2011 and conference championship since 2004. Georgia last won the conference and its division en route to a national runner-up finish in 2008.