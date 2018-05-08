Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man killed after pickup overturns down embankment, authorities say
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
An Arkansas man died after the vehicle he was driving overturned Monday night off a southwest Missouri road, authorities said.
The wreck happened around 7:05 p.m. on Route E about 7 miles east of Jane, Mo., in McDonald County, according to a report from the state’s Highway Patrol.
Authorities say a 2002 Ford F250 driven by 24-year-old Hayden S. Harrison of Bella Vista traveled off the road and overturned down an embankment.
Harrison was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by McDonald County, Mo., deputy coroner John Fletcher.
No one else was reported hurt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man killed after pickup overturns down embankment, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.