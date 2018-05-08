Arkansas man killed after pickup overturns down embankment, authorities say

An Arkansas man died after the vehicle he was driving overturned Monday night off a southwest Missouri road, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 7:05 p.m. on Route E about 7 miles east of Jane, Mo., in McDonald County, according to a report from the state’s Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 2002 Ford F250 driven by 24-year-old Hayden S. Harrison of Bella Vista traveled off the road and overturned down an embankment.

Harrison was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by McDonald County, Mo., deputy coroner John Fletcher.

No one else was reported hurt.