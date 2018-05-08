Arkansas National Guard to send soldiers, 2 helicopters to support Border Patrol operations

The Arkansas National Guard will send about 10 soldiers and two helicopters to the nation's southwest border within days in support of Border Patrol operations.

According to a Tuesday afternoon news release, the Guardsmen will contribute to surveillance and reconnaissance and provide increased detection and tracking capabilities.

"The Arkansas National Guard is uniquely qualified to assist the Border Patrol in reconnaissance operations," Maj. Gen Mark Berry, the adjutant general for the Arkansas National Guard, said in the release. "Our soldiers and airmen have been providing these same capabilities to combatant commanders and local law enforcement agencies for years."

The Arkansas National Guard previously deployed more than 750 soldiers and airmen between June 2006 and July 2008 to support the Border Patrol in Operation Jump Start, according to the statement.

"Arkansans have always been quick to step up when our nation calls, and this time is no different," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "I informed Homeland Security last month that the Arkansas National Guard would provide border support if requested, which they have done."