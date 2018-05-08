Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 08, 2018, 7:32 p.m.

Photo of ASU professor holding student's baby during study session draws social media attention

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 5:54 p.m.

An Arkansas State University professor garnered attention on social media over the weekend for a study session that included an unexpected attendee.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse on Sunday shared a photo of physics professor Bruce Johnson holding a baby while writing equations on a whiteboard.

One of his students had a daycare conflict on the day of a study session, but Johnson told her to bring the baby, Damphousse said on Twitter.

"She said, 'He cares so much about the success of his students.' Clearly," the chancellor wrote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 500 times on Facebook.

