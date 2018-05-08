Home / Latest News /
Photo of ASU professor holding student's baby during study session draws social media attention
One of my Intro students sent me this pic of my colleague, Bruce Johnson from Physics. She had a daycare conflict, so he told her to bring her baby to a study session. Then this happened. She said, “He cares so much about the success of his students.” Clearly. #Forward— Kelly Damphousse (@kdamp) May 6, 2018
An Arkansas State University professor garnered attention on social media over the weekend for a study session that included an unexpected attendee.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse on Sunday shared a photo of physics professor Bruce Johnson holding a baby while writing equations on a whiteboard.
One of his students had a daycare conflict on the day of a study session, but Johnson told her to bring the baby, Damphousse said on Twitter.
"She said, 'He cares so much about the success of his students.' Clearly," the chancellor wrote.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 500 times on Facebook.
