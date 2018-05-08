Arkansas university lays off 7 workers, cites $3.2M budget deficit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University is laying off employees and making other cutbacks in light of a $3.2 million budget deficit for fiscal 2018.

The university has notified seven staff members that they are being laid off.

The school also expects to reduce the adjunct teaching and overload budget by $356,000, or 35 percent, HSU spokeswoman Tina Hall said. Adjunct teachers are hired on a contractual basis and often are part-time employees. Overload refers to extra pay given to professors who teach more classes than normally required.

Henderson also has dipped into its reserves, and its board will consider decreasing some retirement contributions from 10 percent to 5 percent at its next meeting. These steps are in addition to other measures.

