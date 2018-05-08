Authorities seize 15 pounds of pot, 27 firearms, $66,000 from Arkansas home

A man was arrested Monday after a search of an Arkansas house known as a "one stop shop" was found to contain more than 20 guns, a large amount of drugs and the makings of a meth lab, authorities said.

Deputies with the Cleburne County sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of Floral Road, just outside Concord, a news release states.

Carl Watts, 59, of Concord had been suspected of dealing large amounts of drugs in the area out of a house that had been dubbed the "one stop shop," according to the release.

Authorities said they found about 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 27 firearms, more than $66,000 in cash, small amounts of LSD and cocaine, opioid pills prepackaged for distribution, chemicals used to make meth, a marijuana grow, a moonshine still, finished moonshine and 15 pounds of marijuana.

Watts faces multiple gun and drug charges. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Cleburne County jail in lieu of $250,00 bond.

The state's 16th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted with the search, the sheriff's office said.