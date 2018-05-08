Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigating homicide at central Arkansas hotel
This article was published today at 8:32 a.m.
Authorities in Conway said Tuesday morning that they are investigating a homicide at a hotel.
The killing happened at the Days Inn on Oak Street, according to a statement posted around 8:20 a.m. from the Conway Police Department.
The victim has not been identified.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing into the homicide, Conway’s third this year.
