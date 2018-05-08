Subscribe Register Login
Authorities investigating homicide at central Arkansas hotel

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 8:32 a.m.

the-conway-police-department-investigates-a-homicide-tuesday-may-8-2018-at-days-inn-1002-e-oak-st

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Conway Police Department investigates a homicide Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Days Inn, 1002 E. Oak St.

Authorities in Conway said Tuesday morning that they are investigating a homicide at a hotel.

The killing happened at the Days Inn on Oak Street, according to a statement posted around 8:20 a.m. from the Conway Police Department.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing into the homicide, Conway’s third this year.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

