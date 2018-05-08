Baseball: Freshman pitcher shuts out Shiloh Christian

LINCOLN -- Freshman Konnor Carpenter showed why Pottsville coach Wes McCrotty doesn't hesitate to send him to the mound in big games.

Carpenter threw a three-hit shutout to lead Pottsville to a 4-0 victory over Shiloh Christian on Monday in the championship game of the 4A-North Regional Tournament.

Ben Jones had a double followed by a two-run single in the fifth inning when the Apaches (22-6) added three runs to take a 4-0 lead.

Dardanelle beat Prairie Grove 20-0 in the third-place game. All four teams who played Monday will advance to the Class 4A state tournament later this week at Nashville.

Carpenter wasn't fazed by a Shiloh Christian team that won its first two games in the tournament, 10-0 and 13-0. He wasn't fazed in the seventh inning when he took a line drive off his buttocks and smiled after he calmly threw to first base for the out.

The only time Carpenter wasn't in control came after the final out when catcher Rylee Huie rushed from behind the plate and tackled the freshman to begin a celebration near the mound.

Carpenter (6-0), the Apaches' No. 3 starter, allowed singles in the third, fifth and sixth innings. He struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

"Konnor, he's been one of our best pitchers all year," McCrotty said. "He threw in the district finals last weekend. He came out today and threw very well. He was fearless."

Shiloh Christian's biggest threat came in the third inning when Connor Clark followed a walk with a line-drive single. But Carpenter retired the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters in the lineup to keep the Saints (22-7) scoreless.

Jake Nelson led off with a single in the sixth inning for Shiloh Christian, but a standout play at shortstop by Mason Huie led to another scoreless inning for the Saints. Huie stopped a hard ground ball by Drew Dudley that appeared headed to left field and threw from his knees to second base for the forceout.

In the seventh inning, Carpenter was helped by left fielder Nick Hagerty, who made a fine running catch in foul territory for an out.

"Our shortstop, Mason Huie, made three or four outstanding plays," McCrotty said. "On that play (in the sixth) I didn't think he was going to get there, but he did and made the throw to second. In the seventh, Hagerty runs a way and catches it near the fence. It was just outstanding defense by our team. I'm proud of them."

Pottsville scored in the first inning on a wild pitch Clark. Greyson Stevens stole two bases after reaching on a fielder's choice, then came home when a swinging third strike by Hagerty eluded the catcher.

Shiloh Christian 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

Pottsville 100 030 x -- 4 6 0

Clark and LaRoche. Carpenter and R. Huie. W -- Carpenter. L -- Clark. HRs -- None.

