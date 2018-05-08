Subscribe Register Login

LIVE VIDEO: Trump to withdraw U.S. from Iran nuke deal, sources tell AP

Tuesday, May 08, 2018, 1:09 p.m.

Congo health ministry confirms 2 cases of Ebola

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.



KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's health ministry has confirmed two cases of Ebola in this central African country, a resurgence nearly 10 months after the end of an earlier outbreak.

The Health Ministry said Tuesday that five samples were taken from suspected cases in Bikoro in the northwest. It said of the five samples sent to the National Institute of Biological Research in Kinshasa, two came back positive for Ebola.

It said since the notification of the cases May 3, no deaths have been reported among those hospitalized or among health personnel.

The ministry said a team of experts will go to Bikoro on Wednesday to supervise and help monitor the situation to avoid further spread of the disease.

This is the ninth outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in Congo since 1976.

