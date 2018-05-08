Cyclist finds body along creek in Little Rock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found in Little Rock on Monday morning.
Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said the call came in at 9:54 a.m. The Little Rock Fire Department also responded, he said.
The woman was identified later in the day as Jamie Mitchell, 42, of Little Rock.
A bicyclist riding on the path along Rock Creek near Kanis Park saw a body in the shallow water, Moore said.
The body is being sent to the state medical examiner to determine cause of death, Moore said.
