Cyclist finds body along creek in Little Rock

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a woman was found in Little Rock on Monday morning.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said the call came in at 9:54 a.m. The Little Rock Fire Department also responded, he said.

The woman was identified later in the day as Jamie Mitchell, 42, of Little Rock.

A bicyclist riding on the path along Rock Creek near Kanis Park saw a body in the shallow water, Moore said.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner to determine cause of death, Moore said.

Metro on 05/08/2018