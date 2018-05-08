Dashes from first base give Rangers winning edge

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 7, TIGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI triple, Nomar Mazara homered again and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Monday night after a strange game-deciding seventh inning.

Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo both scored from first in the seventh. DeShields reached on a two-out error and then raced around the bases when Choo singled on a grounder that trickled off the outstretched glove of second baseman Dixon Machado into shallow right field. Profar followed with his big hit.

Detroit blew a 5-1 lead, then jumped in front again with an unearned run in the top of the seventh after a replay review.

JaCoby Jones ran home from second when Jose Iglesias hit a fly ball to right with two out. Mazara was nearing the line when the ball hit off his glove and dropped into foul territory.

First base umpire Bill Miller ruled a foul ball, but Manager Ron Gardenhire challenged the call and the replay showed Mazara was clearly in fair territory. Jones was awarded home to make it 6-5, and Iglesias took first on what became an error for Mazara.

The Rangers won a replay challenge in the eighth when rookie second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa was initially ruled off the bag on a double play. On replay, Kiner-Falefa's toe appeared to barely drag across the top of the base when he caught a throw before making the relay to first. That ended the inning instead of Detroit having runners on second and third.

Jose LeClerc (1-0) pitched the seventh, and Keone Kela worked the ninth for his seventh save. Daniel Stumpf (1-2) was the loser.

Texas used four consecutive two-out hits in the sixth to tie the game at 5, including a two-run double by Kiner-Falefa right after Joey Gallo's RBI single.

Mazara's fifth home run in May, and eighth overall, led off the second.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 6, CARDINALS 0 Fernando Romero didn't allow a run for the second consecutive start to begin his major league career, throwing six innings to lead visiting Minnesota over St. Louis. The victory was a season-high fourth consecutive for the Twins, who have won 13 of their past 16 games against National League opponents dating to last year. St. Louis had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped, one night after finishing a weekend sweep of the rival Chicago Cubs at nearly 1 a.m. Romero (2-0) permitted just 3 hits and struck out 9 while throwing 97 pitches. Eddie Rosario helped keep Romero's shutout streak intact in the first inning. The left fielder crashed into the wall and reached over it to catch what likely would have been a two-run home run for St. Louis' Dexter Fowler.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 14, MARLINS 2 Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, and host Chicago stopped a five-game slide by routing Miami. The Cubs collected 15 hits after scoring three or fewer runs in 10 of the previous 11 games. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez connected, and Happ finished with five RBI. Kyle Hendricks also provided a lift for Chicago by pitching eight innings of two-run ball. The only downer for the Cubs was an early exit for Baez, who departed in the sixth with right groin tightness.

METS 7, REDS 6 Jay Bruce hit a two-run home run in the ballpark where he had his best moments, and Adrian Gonzalez hit two home runs to power visiting New York to a slump-ending victory over Cincinnati. The Mets hit the road after getting swept during a six-game homestand that included three shutout losses and 11 runs total by New York's offense. Michael Conforto got it going with a leadoff home run against Homer Bailey (0-5), and Bruce had a two-run shot off his former teammate in the third for a 4-0 lead. Bruce made his second return to Great American Ball Park since he was traded in 2016. Left-hander P.J. Conlon lasted 3⅔ innings in his major league debut, filling in with Jacob deGrom on the disabled list because of a hyperextended elbow. Billy Hamilton, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit solo home runs for the Reds.

PHILLIES 11, GIANTS 0 Odubel Herrera hit two home runs and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and host Philadelphia rout San Francisco. Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also hit home runs for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of eight. Santana drove in four runs, and Hernandez had two RBI. Eflin (1-0) struck out a career-high nine in 6⅔ innings. He allowed four hits and walked three. Herrera hit a three-run drive off Jeff Samardzija (1-2) in the first and a two-run shot off D.J. Snelten in the sixth. He also walked and scored on Santana's three-run home run in the fifth.

