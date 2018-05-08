Ex-Arkansas mayor pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teen

BENTONVILLE — The former mayor of a northwest Arkansas town pleaded not guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Stacy Digby, 44, faces from six to 30 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault, a felony.

Shane Wilkinson, Digby's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

Digby was arrested March 28 and is free on $30,000 bond. He was elected mayor of Highfiil in 2010 and was nearing the end of his second term. He resigned from office the day of his arrest.

Benton County sheriff's office deputies arrested Digby after investigating his relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl told detectives she and Digby had a sexual relationship that started when she turned 16, according to the affidavit.

Circuit Judge Robin Green reminded Digby there is an order prohibiting him from contacting the girl.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 4.