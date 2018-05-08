Home / Latest News /
Hip-hop artist J. Cole stopping in North Little Rock as part of tour
This article was published today at 12:12 p.m.
Hip-hop artist J. Cole is set to perform in North Little Rock later this year as part of his 34-concert KOD Tour.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, according to a news release from Verizon Arena. Young Thug, who is part of this year's RiverFest lineup, is tentatively set to be a special guest.
Tickets, which range in price from $25 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the venue. An eight-ticket limit per household is being imposed.
More information about J. Cole’s scheduled performance can be found by calling (800) 745-3000 or by visiting Verizon Arena’s website.
