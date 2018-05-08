Hogs offer fast, hard hitting PAC-12 defender

Junior outside linebacker Zach Zimos committed to California on April 28, but that hasn't stopped the Hogs from extending a scholarship offer to him.

He was communicating with offensive analyst GJ Kinne in the days leading up to the offer he received during a FaceTime session with Coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis and safeties coach Ron Cooper on Saturday.

"They were all super excited and happy to give me the opportunity to play for them," Zimos said.

Zimos, 6-4, 215, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis has nine other offers from schools such as California, Texas Tech, Boise State, Houston, SMU and Tulsa.

In nine games, Zimos recorded 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble as a junior. Morris joked that he's relieved his son and quarterback Chandler of Highland Park High School in Dallas doesn't have to play Zimos.

"How much they liked me and about how Coach Morris' kid lives up in Dallas ... and he's glad I'm not in their district going to hit him or anything like that," Zimos said with a laugh.

Zimos also uses his outstanding speed to run on his school's 800-meter and 1,600-meter relays. One leg in the 1,600 is brutal and tests mental and physical toughness.

"It's all mental for sure, just from the starting line to the finish," Zimos said.

Zimos is unsure about whether he'll visit Fayetteville.

"I'm not sure yet, it's still fresh in my head right now," he said. "Just have to see how things go."

Zimos, who has a 3.5 GPA, is looking to major in business or entrepreneurship in college.

He relishes the opportunity to harass the offense while dishing out punishment to the ball carrier.

"It's just something I love doing, causing havoc in the backfield and just bringing the physicality because it's such a violent sport," Zimos said.

