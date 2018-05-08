Homely fish fight hard on War Eagle River

Beauty is in the eye of the rod holder when a fisherman casts for redhorse suckers.

Suckers aren't much to look at with their bulging eyeballs and down-turned mouth. They do sport a golden-red sheen of scales from gills to tail.

On a plate, suckers are tasty but bony. It take some artful surgery with a filet knife to get them ready for a deep fryer.

Yet the humble sucker can be one beautiful fish, or dozens of them, for an angler gripping the cork handle of a fly rod. Schools of redhorse suckers were the stars of a shining wade-fishing trip April 26 on the War Eagle River.

Jonathan Gathright of Bentonville and Tomek Siwiec of Rogers waded the swirling current hoping to catch white bass. Instead, they had a field day catching redhorse suckers on Clouser minnows, a fishing fly that's normally deadly for white bass.

Schools of redhorse suckers prowl the shallows of the War Eagle during spring, downstream from the historic and recently renovated War Eagle bridge east of Rogers.

Siwiec (pronounced Sheev-yets), a native of Poland, found suckers eager to bite and hard fighters on a previous white bass quest. P.T. Barnum is credited with saying, "There's a sucker born every minute." Siwiec and Gathrright caught a sucker every minute and released them all.

"Polish carp!" Siwiec laughed, landing another sucker. "Coming from Poland, I'm the only one here who can say that."

Each redhorse sucker pulled from the flow was a twin of the next. All were about 14 inches long, weighing maybe two pounds each. Both anglers used sink-tip lines with short leaders on their medium-weight fly rods. Siwiec uses an 8-weight fly rod for white bass and suckers.

The trick is to get a Clouser minnow down to the bottom where suckers dwell.

Fly fishing is one way to catch suckers. Another is to snag them. Snagging has been the go-to method on the War Eagle for decades.

Billy Sharp has lived along the War Eagle River all his life. He remembers people standing on the War Eagle bridge and snagging suckers back when he was a kid. He's 91 now.

A War Eagle snagging set up is a rod and reel with a half dozen or so hooks tied single-file to the end of the fishing line, with a weight added. Hooks are lowered into the water and a snagger snaps the rod tip up and down hoping to snag a sucker.

By law, suckers can be snagged April 1-Feb. 15. The daily limit is 20.

Springtime was a big snagging party on the War Eagle bridge years ago, when men in Big Smith overalls came to the river toting 5-gallon buckets to keep their fish. Fewer snaggers come to the river now, Sharp said.

"Most of the old-timers have passed on. They sure had a good time with one another. They'd tell stories. They'd steal each other's fish," he recalled.

"There was a guy here on April 1 and he was a third-generation snagger. But it was early and the suckers weren't up here yet," Sharp said.

Snagging wasn't the name of the game for Siwiec and Gathright this sunny afternoon. Suckers bit their Clouser minnows. Nearly every fish was caught in the mouth.

The trip was Gathright's first rodeo with redhorse suckers. Trout are his fly fishing passion, but he didn't sneeze at the hard battle when a homely sucker came knocking.

"When I was sitting there waiting to get off work this afternoon, never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be standing here catching suckers," he said.

During spring, a sucker can be caught every minute indeed.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Sports on 05/08/2018