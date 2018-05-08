Little Rock mayor announces he won't seek re-election

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola on Tuesday morning made public his announcement to not seek a fourth term.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which obtained an advance copy of his letter to residents, reported that Stodola would not seek re-election this year due to the discovery of a family member’s illness.

“This has been a very difficult decision and I want to thank all of my many supporters for the faith and confidence you have placed in me. I truly regret disappointing you by not running,” the mayor said.

Stodola was first elected mayor in 2006 and will have served for 12 years when he completes his third term at the end of 2018.