Man fatally shot by police after chase in Oklahoma identified as 39-year-old Arkansan

WEWOKA, Okla. — A man who was shot and killed by police after a high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma has been identified as a 39-year-old Arkansas man.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Franklin Robert Vaughn of Coal Hill was fatally shot Sunday after the chase in Seminole County.

The bureau said a caller notified the Prague Police Department about 1:40 p.m. that a man was assaulting a woman while driving. Officers tracked down the vehicle and pursued it.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper managed to disable the man's vehicle and it crashed about 1 mile south of Seminole. Officials say the man then raised a rifle toward officers, and officers opened fire.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say no officers were injured.