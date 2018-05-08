GIANTS

Cueto out weeks

PHILADELPHIA -- San Francisco pitcher Johnny Cueto will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks because of a strained right elbow but will not have Tommy John surgery.

The 32-year-old right-hander was examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Gulf Breeze, Fla. Cueto will undertake rest and rehabilitation.

"It is great news," Giants Manager Bruce Bochy said. "I was hoping for the best and hoping he would not need surgery."

Cueto is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five starts. He's on the disabled list for the second time this season. He missed two starts after spraining his left ankle in early April.

"It was really incredible how well he was throwing the ball with this elbow soreness that he's been dealing with," Bochy said. "There's been nobody in baseball throwing the ball better than him. So, it says a lot about his toughness."

San Francisco hoped Cueto had overcome the blister and forearm issues that caused him to miss six weeks last year, when he went 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts.

Cueto was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 2016, making his second All-Star team, after signing a $130 million, six-year contract with the Giants.

WHITE SOX

Farquhar goes home

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been released from a hospital, and a doctor who treated the 31-year-old right-hander expects he will pitch again but not this season.

The White Sox said in a statement Monday that Farquhar is resting at home with his family after being discharged from Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against Houston on April 20. He had surgery the next day.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects Farquhar will be able to pitch again but said he won't medically release him to throw in a game this season so he can fully recover.

Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 saves for Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-2015), Tampa Bay (2016-2017) and Chicago (2017-2018). He was a 10th-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2008 amateur draft.

"Farquhar and his family have appreciated the many cards, tweets, texts and well wishes they have received from friends and fans over the past weeks," the White Sox said in the statement.

CUBS

Sick Darvish on DL

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed struggling right-hander Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with the flu. The 31-year-old Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his first season with Chicago after finalizing a $126 million, six-year contract in February.

He was scheduled to start tonight against Miami, but the Cubs provided no word on a replacement.

The Cubs also recalled right-hander Cory Mazzoni from Class AAA Iowa on Monday and optioned reliever Luke Farrell to their top farm club. Farrell yielded Dexter Fowler's game-winning home run in the 14th inning of Chicago's 4-3 loss at St. Louis on Sunday night.

The DL stint for Darvish was made retroactive to Friday. The team said it will announce a corresponding move today.

CARDINALS

Wainwright makes rehab start

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Adam Wainwright threw five scoreless innings, allowing 2 singles in Class AA Springfield's 6-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday at Hammons Field.

Wainwright, who has been on the disabled list since April 22 with right elbow inflammation, struck out 2 batters and walked none while throwing 59 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Prior to going on the disabled list, Wainwright was 1-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 15⅔ innings while making 3 starts.

