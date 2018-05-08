Mother of A's Piscotty loses ALS battle

The mother of Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty died less than a year after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Gretchen Piscotty died Sunday night from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the A's announced Monday. She was 55.

In May 2017, Gretchen Piscotty was diagnosed with ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Piscotty is in his first season with the A's after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals in December. The trade was made in part to allow Piscotty to be closer to his home in the East Bay suburb of Pleasanton during his mother's terminal illness. The A's stressed they had targeted Piscotty beginning in July and were in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder.

"The Athletics organization extends its deepest condolences to the Piscotty family on the loss of Gretchen," executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a news release. "She was a devoted wife and mother, whose legacy will live on through her husband, Mike, and their sons Stephen, Austin and Nick."

The A's plan to honor Gretchen by pledging to match up to $50,000 in donations made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute at youcaring.com/piscotty. The goal on the youcaring.com page is $100,000. Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish made a $10,000 donation to the page Monday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Piscotty wasn't immediately expected to be placed on the bereavement list.

"From the moment we drafted and signed Stephen, he and his family became a part of the Cardinal family," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "We were saddened to hear of the passing of Gretchen and want to let Stephen and his family know that we pass on our heartfelt condolences."

Signed to a $33.5 million, six-year contract last May by the Cardinals, Piscotty, 27, is batting .243 with 2 home runs, 7 doubles and 13 RBI in 32 games this year for Oakland.

Posthumous degree

Georgia Southern University honored Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, an alumnus killed by a drunken driver in February.

Jackson's parents, Wesley and Mary Jackson, were presented with his honorary bachelor of science degree during Saturday's commencement ceremony in Statesboro, Ga. Wesley Jackson yelled "Georgia" as they left the stage, and was met by a "Southern" from the crowd.

The 26-year-old and his Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, were killed in Indiana when authorities said they were struck by 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala. Authorities said Orrego-Savala was living in the U.S. illegally and didn't have a license.

Jackson was an Atlanta native who walked on to Georgia Southern's football team. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2015, then joined the Colts later that year.

He said it

From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times:

• "April 26, in case you missed it, was America's annual Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day. 'Been there, done that,' said Ken Griffey Sr."

• "Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts benched outfielder Cody Bellinger for settling for a double instead of a triple. Apparently Bellinger heard about that shortstop between second and third."

• "The NHL told Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand to quit licking opposing players. Hey, it's better than trying to stick his tongue on a frozen goal post."

