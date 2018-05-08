North Little Rock man accused of impersonating a Border Patrol agent to report children alone in car

A North Little Rock man is accused of pretending to be a border patrol agent while reporting children left alone in a car to police Friday.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the 6900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, according to the report from the city's Police Department. Authorities were reportedly told someone claiming to be a Border Patrol agent wanted to see an officer for a welfare check of two minors who were left inside a vehicle with no adult supervision.

When North Little Rock police arrived, a Little Rock police officer was also there. He told them he was called by his sister, who said that a man approached her when she came out of a store, introduced himself as a Border Patrol agent and showed his concern for the two children. The man was wearing a black jacket with "Border Patrol" on the front, according to the report.

When asked if he was actually with Border Patrol, the man said he was, then changed his mind and said he used to work there, authorities said. He also told North Little Rock police that he was just concerned for the children as well as that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and no longer works.

Police noted that the children, ages 6 and 11, were in no apparent danger. No arrests were made.