North Little Rock police: Shots fired in confrontation between teen girls, women

Shots were fired in North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon during a confrontation between two teenage girls and at least two women, police say.

Officers responded to a shots fired call about 1:15 p.m. in the area of West 15th and Frank streets, according to a report. There, a 17-year-old girl told police that she and her 15-year-old friend had gone to check in on her grandmother when two women, ages 25 and 42, tried to "start drama with them."

The teen said she tried to ignore them, but they returned with two other females and "tried to get them to fight." She said she tried to get away, but the females "jumped on" her friend, and then either the 25-year-old or the 42-year-old shot at her but missed.

The 17-year-old told police the women had been driving around the area in a white Chevrolet and a red SUV.

Police noted finding two shell casings in the street and said that the women had left by the time officers arrived. The two women were named as suspects in the report, but neither appeared on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.