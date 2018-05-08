North Little Rock soul-food restaurant to be featured in new TV series

A North Little Rock soul-food spot will be featured on a new television series taking watchers on a "behind-the-scenes" tour of America's best restaurants and bars.

In a Tuesday news release, Hawgz Blues Cafe, located at 5524 John F. Kennedy Blvd., said filming for American Road Trip will take place Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The show, scheduled to air sometime in 2018 according to its page on IMDB.com, is the work of filmmaker Brad Leo Lyon and inspired by a two-month road trip he took with his father shortly before his death. It will reportedly be available on Netflix as well as the Travel Channel and the Food Network.

Tickets to attend the filming can be purchased at the restaurant.