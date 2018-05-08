Police: 'Large amount' of stolen mail discovered during search of U-Haul in central Arkansas

Authorities in central Arkansas say a search of a U-Haul yielded a "large amount" of stolen mail.

According to an arrest report, Sherwood police were told that a man was driving a U-Haul containing fishing equipment that was stolen from a truck in the parking lot of the city's Walmart.

When the U-Haul pulled into a gas station, officers reportedly got permission from the driver, 35-year-old Ricky Allen McDonald of North Little Rock, to search the truck.

Police noted that McDonald had a black pouch "hanging out from his underwear." The pouch contained several bags of a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia, the report states. McDonald was also said to have a butane torch in his pocket and pills on his person.

Officers also found an ID card belonging to someone other than McDonald as well as a fake Arkansas ID and a 14-inch-long machete in the truck, according to the report.

On the floor of the vehicle, police said they found a "large amount" of mail with credit cards and checks belonging to several people from different Arkansas cities.

McDonald was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, records show. He faces 39 counts of property theft as well as multiple weapon and drug charges.

He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, records show, and is scheduled to appear in court July 7.